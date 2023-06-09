Local

Norwood Hospital

Worker hurt in fall at Norwood Hospital construction site

An ambulance rushed the worker to Boston Medical Center, fire officials said

By Asher Klein

The Norwood Hospital construction site on Friday, June 9, 2023, after a worker fell and was injured.
Handout

A construction worker was seriously injured in a fall at the site of the hospital that's under construction in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, fire officials said.

The worker was said to have fallen two stories at the Norwood Hospital site on Washington Street, according to the Norwood Fire Department. A Norwood police officer at the scene gave first aid before an ambulance arrived.

The ambulance rushed the worker to Boston Medical Center, fire officials said. Police were investigating what happened.

Norwood Hospital is being rebuilt after it was seriously damaged in torrential rains.

More than a year after flooding caused significant damage to Norwood Hospital, ground has been broken on a new facility.

This article tagged under:

Norwood HospitalNorwood
