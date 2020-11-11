Local

Mass Pike Reopens After Wrong-Way Crash in Natick

There were injuries in the wrong-way crash, which occurred around 3 a.m. on the Mass Pike

The Mass Pike has reopened after a wrong-way crash in Natick shutdown the eastbound side during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

There were injuries in the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., according to the Framingham Fire Department. The extent of those injuries remains unclear.

EMS, State Police, and Police from Framingham and Natick were on scene near the Natick service plaza.

There are currently about two miles of delay for commuters heading east into the city, but traffic is expected to clear quickly. Route 20 or Route 90 are available alternates.

No further information was immediately available.

