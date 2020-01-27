Local
Youth Hockey Coach Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen Player

The victim was also coerced to perform sexual acts on the coach, Allen Pereira, according to police

A Massachusetts youth hockey coach has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a player on his team, starting when the player was 14, police in Dracut said Monday.

Allen Pereira, 59, of Woburn, was arrested Sunday following an investigation by Dracut police, the department said in a news release. Pereira was charged with three felony counts of indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or over.

The investigation showed that Pereira was employed by a private youth hockey organization in Dracut during the alleged incidents, police said.

Pereira is alleged to have inappropriately touched the victim, who was unidentified, over the course of several years, starting when the victim was 14. The victim was also coerced to performing sexual acts on Pereira, according to police.

Pereira is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

