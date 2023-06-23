Smart has message for Celtics, Boston fans in first public reaction to trade

Marcus Smart

"It was a great nine years Boston. Thank you for all the love."

It's not easy saying goodbye, especially to a place where you spent nine of the most important years of your life.

Marcus Smart's tenure as a Boston Celtics player ended earlier this week when he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team deal that also sent center Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards to the C's.

Smart was the longest-tenured Celtics player, the heart and soul of the team, a great leader, and someone who truly loved everything about being a Celtic.

The veteran point guard tweeted a goodbye message to the Celtics and their fans on Friday afternoon. These are his first public comments about the trade.

The Celtics made five trips to the Eastern Conference Finals and one NBA Finals appearance during Smart's nine years with the Celtics. His 582 games played as a Celtic are the second-most of any player over the last 30 years behind Paul Pierce (1,102).

Smart's time with the Celtics is over, but he will always be a fan favorite in this region.

