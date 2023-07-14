Newbury

1 person killed in motorcycle crash in Newbury

The person's name has not been released

By Marc Fortier

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 1 in Newbury, Massachusetts, on Thursday night.

Police said they responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Route 1 at 7:47 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

The driver's name has not been released by police.

The crash remains under investigation by Newbury and state police, in conjunction with the Essex District Attorney's Office.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has surveillance video of Route 1 between Newburyport and the area of 96 Newburyport Turnpike or on Middle Road around the time of the crash is asked to call Newbury police at 978-462-4440, Ext. 127.

