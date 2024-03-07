10 National Cereal Day deals to fill your bowl with savings

Whether you like to eat cereal at breakfast or as a late-night snack, or you prefer it with or without milk, we can all agree that it’s a pantry staple.

Some like their cereal savory, while others want something a bit more sweet. Lucky for you, there’s something for every cereal lover on this list of deals for National Cereal Day, which falls on Thursday, March 7.

Catalina Crunch

Catalina Crunch customers can get 20% off the brand’s cereal multi-packs on March 7. The brand offers several options, including a Best Sellers Variety Pack, a Honey Graham Variety Pack and more.

Compartés

TODAY.com customers can save 15% on Compartés products through March 31 using the code TODAY15. The brand has several cereal-inspired chocolate bars, including a Cereal Bowl Gourmet Chocolate Bar and a Cinnamon Toast Cereal Chocolate Bar.

Dylan’s Candy Bar

In honor of National Cereal Day, Dylan’s Candy Bar is offering TODAY.com readers 50% off the following candy bars using the code TODAY50 on March 7, while supplies last:

The offer can't be combined with other discounts.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

Prefer to eat granola as cereal? GourmetGiftBaskets.com is giving TODAY.com readers 30% off its Granola Breakfast Bowl Basket using the code CEREALTODAY through March 31. The offer excludes same-day deliveries.

General Mills

To celebrate National Cereal Day, General Mills is slashing the price of Loaded cereal merchandise by 37% using the code CEREALRICH37. The deal includes the Get Cereal Rich With Me collection, which features a robe with pockets for cereal, a 2-in-1 jade roller and spoon, and a metallic gold crown-shaped bowl.

Gerber Baby Cereal

Gerber is offering TODAY.com readers 15% off the full Gerber Baby Cereal line through March 13 using the code CEREALDAY.

Gopuff

Gopuff customers can save up to 35% off cereal through March 10. The following brands/products (and many more) are included in the sale:

General Mills Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal (12-ounce box)

Post Honey-Comb Cereal (12.5-ounce box)

Oreo O’s Cereal (11-ounce box)

Cheerios Cereal (12-ounce box)

Three Wishes Grain Free Cereal Cinnamon (8.6-ounce box)

General Mills Reese’s Puffs Cereal (11.5-ounce box)

Magic Spoon

TODAY.com readers can get 15% off Magic Spoon’s many flavors of cereal using the code TODAY15.

Pebbles Cereal

Just in time for National Cereal Day, Pebbles Cereal is running an Instagram giveaway, with winners being selected on March 8. The brand’s limited-edition collection of Berry Pebbles-inspired accessories, a collaboration with fashion designer Susan Alexandra, is up for grabs. To enter, you must be a 18 years or older and a resident of the U.S.

Seven Sundays

Seven Sundays is giving TODAY.com readers 20% off sitewide using the one-time code TODAY20. You can choose from several cereal flavors, including Real Cocoa Sunflower Cereal, Maple Cinnamon Oat Protein Cereal and more.

