11-year-old struck by police cruiser in Manchester, NH

An investigation is underway after an 11-year-old was struck by a police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday.

The crash occurred on Maple Street, according to Manchester police, and involved one of their department's cruisers.

The child was taken to an area hospital and is being evaluated. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

"Our thoughts & prayers are w/the child & their family," the department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

To avoid conflicts of interest, Manchester police said they have asked New Hampshire State Police to handle the investigation.

No further details were released.