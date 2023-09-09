New Hampshire

11-year-old struck by police cruiser in Manchester, NH

The child is expected to survive

By Marc Fortier

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

An investigation is underway after an 11-year-old was struck by a police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday.

The crash occurred on Maple Street, according to Manchester police, and involved one of their department's cruisers.

The child was taken to an area hospital and is being evaluated. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

"Our thoughts & prayers are w/the child & their family," the department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

To avoid conflicts of interest, Manchester police said they have asked New Hampshire State Police to handle the investigation.

No further details were released.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Sep 6

Knife-wielding man caught on camera slashing tires in parking lot of NH bar

Hampton Beach Sep 6

27-year-old Lawrence man drowns at Hampton Beach

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us