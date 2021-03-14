Park Manor

15 Shot, 2 Fatally After Shooting Breaks Out at Chicago Party

By Becca Wood

At least 15 people were shot, two fatally, at a party in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

At approximately 4:41 a.m. Sunday, a disturbance occurred at a party on the 6798 South Chicago Avenue, police said.

Authorities said a total of 15 people with ages ranging from 20 to 44 years old were struck by gunfire, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene. According to officials, four guns were found at the scene.

U.S. & World

Economy 12 hours ago

Warp-Speed Spending and Other Surreal Stats of COVID Times

Taylor Swift 9 hours ago

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift Could Have Historic Night at Grammys

Police said people injured were taken to area hospitals in good to critical condition, with some currently in surgery.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One individual suffered graze wounds and refused medical attention at the scene, according to police.

Police said they are following up on "several different" leads and detectives are currently investigating.

This article tagged under:

Park ManorChicago policemass shooting
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us