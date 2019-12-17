Bourne

2 High School Students Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries in Cape Cod Crash

The roads had been treated but were icy at the time of the accident

Two teenage Massachusetts students suffered life-threatening injuries when the car they were in slid off an icy roadway and crashed into a tree on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred around 7:19 a.m. on MacArthur Boulevard and Route 28 north in Bourne.

Police said the Toyota Tacoma's driver and a passenger, ages 17 and 14, are students at the Upper Cape Technical Vocational School. They were both taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Rhode Island with life-threatening injuries.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 7 hours ago

Democrats Lay Out Case for Wednesday Impeachment Vote

Trump Impeachment 2 hours ago

Giuliani Says Trump ‘Relied on’ His Claims About US Diplomat

The crash remains under investigation.

Police said the roads in town had been treated but were icy at the time of the accident.

This article tagged under:

Bournecrash
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us