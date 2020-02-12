Animal cruelty

27 Malnourished Animals Seized From Mass. Home; Owner Faces Animal Cruelty Charges

The MSPCA said the animals were found in "unsanitary conditions" and were all "under-nourished"

By Gaia De Simoni

MSPCA-Angell

Twenty-seven malnourished animals, including 18 goats and nine dogs, were seized from a home in Freetown, Massachusetts, by law enforcement officials on Wednesday.

MSPCA-Angell's law enforcement department and the Bristol County District Attorney's Office took custody of the animals.

The owner, 21-year-old Miranda Rosyski of Freetown, will be arraigned on 13 counts of animal cruelty in Fall River District Court on March 3.

MSPCA officials described the conditions where they found the animals as "unsanitary" and said three dogs were allegedly found dead at the home. The surviving animals, all "under-nourished," have been placed on specialized re-feeding programs.

“We are focusing our energies on restoring the health of the surviving animals; we believe they will make wonderful pets, and we hope adopters will visit us this week to meet them in person,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell.

The MSPCA said six of the dogs were in good enough health to be adopted into new homes, but three of them are still in the care of MSPCA.

The goats, described by authorities as Nigerian Dwarfs, are recovering at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen. While MSPCA authorities said three goats died shortly after being rescued, 15, including four pregnant ones, are ready to be adopted.

The MSPCA at Nevins Farm encourages anyone willing to adopt to visit its center in person at 400 Broadway in Methuen.

