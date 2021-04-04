5-Alarm Blaze in Lawrence, Multiple Buildings on Fire

Multiple area fire departments are responding to a large fire involving at least five buildings in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Sunday evening.

North Andover and Woburn Fire confirmed they are providing mutual aid to the 5-alarm fire on Saratoga Street.

Numerous other area departments are also responding.

#Lawrence Saratoga Street, 4 alarm fires, Nine engines at the fire, deputy requesting more. Mutual aid now includes Danvers, Middleton, Dracut, SalemNH, Haverhill — Jill Harmacinski (@EagleTribJill) April 4, 2021

Engine 2 is en route to Lawrence for their 4 Alarm fire involving multiple buildings. — Stoneham Fire Department (@StonehamFire) April 4, 2021

The fire was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the area.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

NBC10 Boston meteorologist Chris Gloninger said west northwest winds are gusting at 26 mph, which is leading to exposure issues.

‼️ BREAKING: Lawrence - multiple structure fires, stuck a 4th a short time ago. WNW winds gusting to 26MPH. Wind leading to exposure issues. @nbc10boston @necn pic.twitter.com/Gv2RQK8OJG — Chris Gloninger NBC10 Boston (@ChrisGNBCBoston) April 4, 2021

Engines, Trucks & Ladders coming from 20-30 miles away - use caution traveling around Lawrence. Remember pull to the right when you see the lights. #Lawrence https://t.co/v9HzxtS2tF — Chris Gloninger NBC10 Boston (@ChrisGNBCBoston) April 4, 2021

NBC10 Boston crews on scene say there is heavy damage visible to at least one home, but thick smoke is restricting visibility in the area.