5-Alarm Blaze in Lawrence, Multiple Buildings on Fire

Multiple area fire departments are responding to a large fire involving at least five buildings in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Sunday evening.
North Andover and Woburn Fire confirmed they are providing mutual aid to the 5-alarm fire on Saratoga Street.
Numerous other area departments are also responding.
The fire was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the area.
There is no word yet on any injuries.
NBC10 Boston meteorologist Chris Gloninger said west northwest winds are gusting at 26 mph, which is leading to exposure issues.
NBC10 Boston crews on scene say there is heavy damage visible to at least one home, but thick smoke is restricting visibility in the area.