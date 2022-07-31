4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police

Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition, police said.

Two other women suffered graze wounds and a man in his thirties showed up at the hospital a short time later suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. He is listed in stable condition.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and the Crime Scene Division are investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).