40+ Fun Things to Do This Week in and Around Boston

A new week is here kicking off with Martin Luther King Day and a number of free events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy. Throughout the week catch some great events from the Boston RV & Camping Expo to a “Little Women” behind-the-scenes tour, Snoop Dogg right here in Boston and more. Check out our picks and make a plan for your week ahead:

Monday, Jan. 20

New England International Auto Show

The largest auto show in New England returns to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center featuring a showcase of the newest model year vehicles. 5-10 p.m., Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston.

MLK Day at the MFA

Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy today at the Museum of Fine Arts with free admission to the museum’s annual community celebration. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston.

Free Admission Today to the Franklin Park Zoo

Enjoy free admission today at the Franklin Park Zoo in honor of Martin Luther King Day. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1 Franklin Park Road, Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Common.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Keep the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. alive today with special performances, a hands-on service project, free admission and more throughout the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum 25 Evans Way, Boston.

MLK Day at the Boston Children’s Museum

Celebrate the life and leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at this event today featuring an exploration of American history and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $60. 2 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Snoop Dogg at House of Blues

Snoop Dogg bring his I Wanna Thank Me Tour to the House of Blues Tonight for an all-ages show. Tickets start at $59.75. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St., Boston.

Free Comedy Night at McGreevy’s Boston

Enjoy a free comedy night featuring some of the best stand-up comics in the Northeast at McGreevy’s Boston every Monday and Tuesday. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. and it’s a 21 plus show. McGreevy’s Boston, 911 Boylston St., Boston.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Common.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-7 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Night Shift Brewing Fun Run

Looking for an early week run? Head to the Night Shift Brewery tap room every Tuesday for a casual 5K loop with a Night Shift staff member followed by beers on the patio. All experience and speeds welcome and no registration is needed. 6:30 p.m., Night Shift Brewing, 87 Santilli Highway, Everett.

Free Comedy Night at McGreevy’s Boston

Enjoy a free comedy night featuring some of the best stand-up comics in the Northeast at McGreevy’s Boston every Monday and Tuesday. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. and it’s a 21 plus show. McGreevy’s Boston, 911 Boylston St., Boston.

Trivia Tuesdays at Dorchester Brewing Company

On Tuesday nights, head on over to Dorchester Brewing Company for Trivia night by Stump! Test your knowledge and have some fun. 7:30-9:30 p.m., Dorchester Brewing Company, 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Dorchester.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Common.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-9 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Free Comedy at Bill’s Bar

Enjoy free 21+ comedy night at Bill’s Bar where lineups regularly feature headlining comedians from “Comedy Central,” “Last Comic Standing” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and more. Just be sure to reserve your spot. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m., Bill’s Bar, 5 Lansdowne St., Boston.

Armin Van Buuren at The Grand

Armin Van Buuren brings his 2020 tour to The Grand Boston tonight for this 21+ show. Tickets start at $60. Doors open at 10 p.m., The Grand Boston, 58 Seaport Blvd., Suite 300, Boston.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Common.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-6 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

ICA Free Thursday Night

Did you know the Institute of Contemporary Art is free for all visitors every Thursday? It sure is. 5-9 p.m., Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston.

Winter Wine & Cheese Fest at Eataly

You don’t want to miss Eataly Boston’s Winter Wine & Cheese Fest. where you can explore cheeses and cheese-centric bites, along with a large selection of Italian wines. Tickets are $60. Register for one of two sessions: 5:30-7:30 p.m. or 7-9 p.m. Eataly Boston, 800 Boylston St., Boston.

Jeff Dunham Seriously!

Ventriloquist comedian Jeff Dunham brings his band of characters to the stage of the Agganis Arena tonight as part of his national tour. Tickets start at $54. 7:30 p.m., Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Ave., Boston.

Friday, Jan. 24

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Boston Common.

Boston RV & Camping Expo

New England's largest indoor RV and camping show returns to boston showcasing the latest recreational vehicle models, campers, supplies, campgrounds, accessories and more. Tickets are $8-$17. 4-9 p.m., The Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Friday Night Chocolate Tour of Harvard Square

If you love chocolate, you don’t want to miss this chocolate tour of Harvard Square where you’ll learn fun facts about chocolate, hear interesting tales about the area and sample some of the best chocolate treats around. Tickets are $40. 7 p.m., Harvard Square, Cambridge.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $60. 7:30 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

The David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show

Bowie fans, you don’t want to miss the David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show under the dome at Boston’s Museum of Science. This musical experience engages audiences in a sensory journey full of innovation, artistry and imagination set to the soundtrack of one of music’s greatest icons. For ages 18+. 8:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Piano Bar Singalong with Mel at Democracy Brewing

Don’t miss this piano bar singalong at Democracy Brewing with Mel. Request your favorites and sing along (song books are handed out). 8:30-11:30 p.m., Democracy Brewing, 35 Temple Place, Boston.

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd's classic 1979 epic about personal struggle weaves its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced. For ages 18+. 9:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Boston RV & Camping Expo

New England's largest indoor RV and camping show returns to boston showcasing the latest recreational vehicle models, campers, supplies, campgrounds, accessories and more. Tickets are $8-$17. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., The Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Boston Common.

Paw Patrol Meet and Greet at the Franklin Park Zoo

Meet your favorite Paw Patrol Pups Chase and Skye at a fun-filled day at the Franklin Park Zoo. 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Franklin Park Zoo, 1 Franklin Park Road, Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Chocolate Tour of Harvard Square

If you love chocolate, you don’t want to miss this chocolate tour of Harvard Square where you’ll learn fun facts about chocolate, hear interesting tales about the area and sample some of the best chocolate treats around. Tickets are $40. Tours today at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Harvard Square, Cambridge.

Winter Dessert Pop-Up

Treat yourself at this one night only winter dessert pop-up. one night only winter dessert pop-up. Tickets are $25. 7-11 p.m., Charlestown Tea & Treats, 1 Monument Ave., Charlestown.

The David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show

Bowie fans, you don’t want to miss the David Bowie Experience Planetarium Show under the dome at Boston’s Museum of Science. This musical experience engages audiences in a sensory journey full of innovation, artistry and imagination set to the soundtrack of one of music’s greatest icons. For ages 18+. 8:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd's classic 1979 epic about personal struggle weaves its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced. For ages 18+. 9:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Beer Flights & Donut Bites

Head to the Harpoon Beer Hall this morning for brunch featuring a selection of mini donuts, as well as an event-exclusive one from Union Square Donuts, which you get to pair along your choice of one of three pre-selected beer flights. Tickets are $35 for this 21+ event. 10 a.m. to Noon, Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston.

Boston RV & Camping Expo

New England's largest indoor RV and camping show returns to boston showcasing the latest recreational vehicle models, campers, supplies, campgrounds, accessories and more. Tickets are $8-$17. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Boston Common.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $50. Performances today at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

“Little Women” Behind-the-Scenes Tour

Enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of the filming of “Little Women” at Boston’s historic Prescott and Gibson House Museums. Tours will highlight specific filming sites and will be followed by a wine and cheese reception at the Prescott House. Tickets are $45. 2-5 p.m., Gibson House Museum, 137 Beacon St., Boston.