6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Puerto Rico: USGS

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck south of Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on its website.

The USGS says the earthquake was five kilometers southwest of Tallaboa, Puerto Rico, and at a depth of seven kilometers. It struck just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and was originally reported as a 6.6-magnitude quake.

According to a tweet from the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center, there is no tsunami threat for the island at this time.

Tuesday's earthquake comes after a recent wave of smaller earthquakes, including a pair of 5.8 and 5.1-magnitude earthquakes that struck off the southern coast of the island on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.