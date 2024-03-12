Mega Millions jackpot hits $735 million for Tuesday's drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at an estimated $735 million ahead of Tuesday night's drawing, making it the 6th largest in the game's history.

The winning numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday.

A winner could opt for a $356.7 million cash option, which would be a one-time payment in lieu of receiving the $735 million over 30 years.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on Dec. 8, 2023, when two winning tickets were sold at the same gas station in Los Angeles, splitting the $394 million prize.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $1.602 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida.

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.

Winnings will also be taxed by the federal government. There's a mandatory 24% federal withholding for winnings above $5,000 that goes straight to the IRS. Some states tax lottery winnings as well.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

