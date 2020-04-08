7 Die From Coronavirus at Wilmington Nursing Home

Seven people have died from coronavirus at a nursing home in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Each of the patients, residents of AdviniaCare at Wilmington, had been receiving end-of-life care prior to testing positive for COVID-19. In total, 77 of the home's 91 residents have been diagnosed with the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The assisted living home is operated by Pointe Group Care, a family-owned company based in Norwood.

"Our thoughts are with the families who have lost a relative and we are hoping for a speedy recovery for those who have tested positive, most of whom remain asymptomatic at this time," Pointe COO Chris Hannon said in a statement Wednesday.

It was just last week, on March 31, that the nursing home's operator announced it would be designating the 142-bed facility to care for patients with COVID-19. Current residents were going to be transferred to other local nursing homes after receiving a negative test for the coronavirus.

Three days later, on April 3, those plans were cancelled because 51 of the people slated to leave the facility had tested positive.