Child grazed by bullet during Bridgeport, Conn. shooting

An 8-year-old child was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in Bridgeport on Sunday night.

Dispatchers received a ShotSpotter activation for the 300 block of Orchard Street around 11 p.m.

Police said two unknown people were shooting each other and an 8-year-old was innocently grazed by a bullet by their ear.

The child was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

