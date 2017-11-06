Fact Check: More Guns Won’t Prevent Mass Shootings

President Donald Trump addressed the press Sunday, speaking about the deadly mass shooting in Texas that left more than two dozen people dead. (Published Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017)

Trump on Texas Shooting: 'Our Thoughts and Prayers Are With the Victims'

In the wake of another mass shooting, this time at a church in Texas, which killed 26 and injured 20, a Texas official repeated a similar argument on how the violence can be curbed: Good guys with guns stop bad guys with guns.

It's the same line the National Rifle Association has been pushing since the Newtown shooting in 2012, when the group's executive vice president, Wayne LaPierre, said, "The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy with a gun," NBC News reported.

In Texas, an armed neighbor did indeed confront the Texas gunman and, along with another neighbor, chased him for 11 miles before the gunman’s car crashed after he shot himself.

But there’s no evidence that more guns can reduce gun violence broadly, said Daniel Webster, Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research at the Bloomberg School of Public Health.



