A Stormy Saturday Ahead with Higher Temperatures, Gusty Wind

Low pressure will track north of New England Saturday and Saturday night bringing wind, rain, and even some frozen precipitation across portions of central and northern areas of the region.

We’ll be tracking a warm front Saturday morning that will push northward through the region and up near the Canadian border by Saturday evening. Behind the front, we’ll see temperatures surging into the 50s and 60s across southern New England, 40s and 50s central and northern areas with a gusty wind out of the south.

The process of switching air masses may be a bit slow, mainly across central and northern New England where cold air will hang on a bit longer. With the precipitation shield moving in ahead of the warm front and a shallow area of cold air ahead of it, we’ll deal with some icy conditions Saturday morning, perhaps into the early afternoon, across portions of central New Hampshire into central Maine. Travel may become dangerous in those areas this morning into the early afternoon, so take it slowly. Our First Alert Team will be monitoring the situation closely!

The bulk of the precipitation across southern New England will be rain, but with a very shallow layer of cold air across northern Massachusetts into southern Vermont and New Hampshire, we may see a very brief period of freezing rain through the mid-morning hours, but the warm air will win out.

By Saturday afternoon, the bulk of the precipitation will be across northern New England mostly in the form of rain, except for northern Maine where you may be dealing with mixed precipitation. The wind will also be starting to crank up out of the south, especially during late afternoon and evening hours and continue through the first half of the night ahead of a cold front approaching from the west.

We’ll also see more showers and brief downpours developing as the frontal system advances through the region. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible, but not expecting to see any storms reach severe levels. In terms of wind gusts, we’re expecting gusts to reach 50mph with isolated power outages possible during the first half of Saturday night across southeastern New England, the rest of the area will see gusts up to or exceeding 40mph. High temperatures reach the 60s by late in the day south, 50s north, 40s far northern Maine.

Conditions will slowly improve late Saturday night, but it will remain windy. Lows will be mostly in the 40s south, 30s north.

Though we’ll be dealing with a gusty wind at times, Sunday promises to be the pick of the weekend with a good amount of sunshine. Highs reach the mid 40s south, mid 30s to low 40s.

Our First Alert Exclusive 10-Day forecast features warmer than average temperatures for much of next week with relatively quiet conditions. We may be back up into the 60s again by Thursday!