cambridge

Active Police Presence After Report of Shots Fired in Cambridge

No one was injured, and no arrests have been made

By Marc Fortier

Cambridge MA police generic stock photo
NECN

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are investigating a report that multiple gunshots were fired in the city on Saturday afternoon.

Cambridge police said there were reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Hurley and Charles streets around 12:30 p.m. No one is believed to have been struck.

No arrests have been made, police said. Preliminary information indicated that a vehicle as seen leaving the area in the direction of Somerville.

There is an active police presence in the area as the investigation continues, according to police.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

Falmouth 1 hour ago

Two Injured After Car Crashes Into Building in Falmouth

Lynn 6 hours ago

Man Arrested After Barricading Inside Lynn Home with 3-Year-Old

Merrimac 3 hours ago

Firefighter Injured Battling House Fire in Merrimac

This article tagged under:

cambridgeshootingcharles streethurley street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us