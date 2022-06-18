Active Police Presence After Report of Shots Fired in Cambridge

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are investigating a report that multiple gunshots were fired in the city on Saturday afternoon.

Cambridge police said there were reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Hurley and Charles streets around 12:30 p.m. No one is believed to have been struck.

No arrests have been made, police said. Preliminary information indicated that a vehicle as seen leaving the area in the direction of Somerville.

There is an active police presence in the area as the investigation continues, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.