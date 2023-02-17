Framingham

Active Shooter Warning at Framingham High School Was a False Alarm, Officials Say

The Framingham School superintendent's office said the false alarm was set off while crews were doing work on the system and changing a battery

An activation of the active shooter alert system at Framingham High School that set off an emergency response was a false alarm, district officials confirmed Friday.

Framingham police confirmed they were called to the school Friday morning but determined there was no threat.

The Framingham School superintendent's office said the false alarm was set off while crews were doing work on the system and changing a battery.

"The staff and students did exactly what they should do in a situation like this, but understandably people are upset. We are communicating with students, staff, and families and providing any counseling services or transportation resources for students, as needed," Superintendent Dr. Robert A. Tremblay said in a statement.

This is a developing story and more details were not immediately available.

