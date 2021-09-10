Afghanistan Evacuation Flights Into US Paused After Diagnosed Measles Cases

The Biden administration has temporarily halted U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees after four people who recently arrived in the United States tested positive for the measles.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that the decision to pause flights was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "out of an abundance of caution given four measles cases." The individuals who tested positive are being quarantined and a full contact tracing is underway, Psaki said.

A senior Department of Homeland Security official and two U.S. officials said that the measles cases were found among evacuees landing at Dulles International Airport. The U.S. officials said that at least one inter-agency deputy committee meeting was held this morning on the best way to proceed following the outbreak.

