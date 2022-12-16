Almost Time to Ring in the New Year: Previewing First Night Boston 2023

There's no better way to ring in the new year than by doing so in the heart of Boston.

From live music and spectacular skating to the bright lights (and booms!) of fireworks at the stroke of midnight, First Night Boston 2023 -- a family-friendly event -- has so much to offer.

For some, this event has become a staple to do with the family every New Year's Eve, but for others, it may be a new event on the agenda.

If you're looking for a little more information on what's on tap for this year's festivities, we've got you covered.

Here's a Rundown of What To Expect at First Night Boston 2023:

The experts for everything 'First Night' Boston, Dusty Rhodes of Conventures and David O'Donnell of Meet Boston, give Derek Zagami the lowdown on what you can expect at this year's New Year's Eve bash in the city.

Those who attend can expect parades, ice sculptures, and music of all kinds, according to Dusty Rhodes, the President of Conventures, the event company that produces First Night festivities.

The best part? All of the festivities will be taking place across two days this year.

Rhodes points out that the stage where all the performances take place will be moving right in front of the Boston Public Library this year, a welcome change for many spectators.

David O'Donnell, Vice President of Strategic Communications for Meet Boston, said that the event is nearing its 50th anniversary and offers many family-friendly and cross-cultural events.

What Live Music You Can Expect:

Anna and Maria talk to two local artists, Debo Ray and Seba Molnar, about their musical styles and what people can expect musically at First Night Boston.

Musicians Debo Ray and Seba Molnar talk about the significance of performing at this year's First Night Boston 2023.

They also share what style of music they love to perform and what viewers can expect to hear when they see them up on stage.

The Best Sparkling Wine Picks To Toast With on New Year's Eve:

Wine director Benjamin Appleby shares top picks for sparkling wine that won't break the bank for your New Year's Eve toasts.

If you're planning a party of your own, you're probably planning to raise a glass when the clock strikes midnight and we welcome in 2023.

Wine Director at New England Tavistock Restaurants Benjamin Appleby shares the difference between champagne and prosecco. Although many think the two are interchangeable, in general, the two bring different bubbly experiences and flavors to the table.

For more information on First Night Boston 2023, visit: First Night Boston 2023 | Boston’s New Year’s Eve Celebration