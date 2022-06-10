Aly Raisman, Bradley Beal Among Celebrities at TD Garden for NBA Finals Game 4

Bradley Beal, Aly Raisman among celebs at TD Garden for Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Bradley Beal made the trip to Boston to watch childhood pal Jayson Tatum take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The Washington Wizard guard grew up with Tatum in St. Louis and the two remain close friends to this day. He joins a number of athletes at TD Garden for the Friday night showdown, including New England Patriots stars Damien Harris and Matthew Judon.
Beal got emotional watching Tatum's emotional message
Here's the full list of celebrities in attendance, via the NBA:
Celebrities, VIPs and Athletes
- Aly Raisman, Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast
- Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards Guard
- Nate Burleson, CBS Mornings Co-host and Former NFL Player
- Mike., Rapper
- Ashlee Feldman, Radio Host and Former Reality TV Star
- Matthew Judon, Patriots Player
- Damien Harris, Patriots Player
- Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins Player
- Red Panda, Acrobat
Celtics Legends
- Antoine Walker
- Leon Powe
- Dana Barros
- Eddie House
- Brian Scalabrine
- Kendrick Perkins
- Jason Terry
- Charlie Scott
- Glenn McDonald
- ML Carr
- Mal Graham
- Ryan Gomes
Tip-off for Game 4 is set for 9 p.m. ET. Boston leads the series, 2-1.
