Ames Department Stores Making a Comeback in 2023

A familiar face is ready to welcome back customers for the first time in almost twenty years.

Ames Department Stores, Inc. made the announcement on their website that they will be opening locations in Connecticut once again starting in the Spring of 2023.

The department store chain had closed down their locations what we thought was for good in early 2000.

Company officials noted that they will be opening stores in Connecticut, New York, and Pennsylvania first before expanding to Rhode Island. It is unclear at this time as to how many locations will be opening in the state.

Ames Departments Stores, Inc. won't be reopening their old headquarters, which used to operate in Rocky Hill off of I-91 near the Wethersfield town line.

Instead, the department store chain will be looking at other locations, including the City of Meriden. However, officials did not disclose where in Meriden they are considering setting up their new headquarters.

Additional details regarding future locations and how many employees they are looking to hire will be released at a later time.