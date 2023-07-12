new haven

Animal rights organization offers reward for information about death of puppy in Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Universal, Inc.

A puppy that was around 6 months old was found dead in a milk crate in New Haven last week and an animal rights organization is offering a $3,000 reward for information.

The New Haven Police Department said they were called to Poplar Street in the Fair Haven section of town at noon on July 8.

The dog, named Justice, appeared to have been shot. He was taken to a local veterinary hospital and died of injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Animal control officers responded to the scene to help with the investigation. An autopsy will be performed to uncover more information about what happened.

Animal rights organization Desmond's Army is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for Justice's death.

“It was a baby, just a puppy. Why on earth? Why on earth would somebody feel a need to shoot a puppy? And then to disgrace it even further by putting it in a milk crate and dumping it by a dumpster?,” Linda Pleva the vice president and treasurer of Desmond’s Army, said.

Police said animal control officers are finding more and more abandoned animals in town that are hurt, neglected and in desperate need of medical care.

New Haven police and animal control officers are urging the public to come forward with any information that can help investigators. You can call the shooting task force at 475-224-0143.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to help shelter animals can contact Captain Rose Dell at rdell@newhavenct.gov.

