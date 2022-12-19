Another Bomb Threat Received by Tufts University Campus

Tufts University has received another bomb threat on Monday, the fourth day in the past week when a similar threat has disrupted campus operations.

Campus police said in a tweet around 12:30 p.m. that a bomb threat had been reported affecting the Medford/Somerville campus. Several buildings are being evacuated, including Tilton, Lewis, Haskell, Metcalf, Barnum and Houston halls, as well as Kappa Alpha Theta.

Anyone who needs a place to go is encouraged to go to the Gantcher Center at 161 College Avenue in Medford.

