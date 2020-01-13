Astros Manager Suspended 1 Year, ‘Harsh’ Punishment Coming for Red Sox Manager Alex Cora: Report

Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow have been suspended for the entire season by Major League Baseball for their alleged involvement in a cheating scandal, and a "harsh" punishment is reportedly coming for Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora as well.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline and strongly hinted that Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — would face punishment later. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros.

Manfred said Hinch was aware of the system but did not bring it to the attention of Luhnow. The GM told Major League Baseball he was unaware of the system but Manfred held him accountable for the team's actions. Manfred also said owner Jim Crane was not aware.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that discipline for Cora was "coming," and that it would be "harsh."

BREAKING: Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have been suspended for one year after an MLB investigation found the team used technology to cheat during its World Series-winning 2017 season, sources familiar with the punishment tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 13, 2020

No players were disciplined by Major League Baseball in the Astros' investigation. While Mets manager Carlos Beltran was part of it, he was a player at the time and thus was not suspended.



Discipline for Red Sox manager Alex Cora is coming. It is going to be harsh, per sources. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 13, 2020

The announcement comes nearly a week after the Athletic, citing sources, reported that the Red Sox illegally used their video replay room to steal signs between opposing pitchers and catchers during their 2018 World Series championship season.

According to the report, some Red Sox players visited the replay room during games to get information on sign sequences. However, sources told The Athletic that the team wasn't able to do it during the postseason because of in-person monitors used by MLB in those games.

Following the report, the league said it would investigate the claims.