Attorney General Merrick Garland Orders Pause of Federal Executions

Garland said serious concerns have arisen about the arbitrariness of capital punishment

Merrick Garland, U.S. attorney general, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, June 25, 2021. The Justice Department is filing a lawsuit against a sweeping new Republican-backed voting law in Georgia that critics say represents intentional discrimination and is unconstitutional.
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a temporary stop Thursday to scheduling further federal executions.

In a memo to senior officials, he said serious concerns have arisen about the arbitrariness of capital punishment, its disparate impact on people of color, and "the troubling number of exonerations" in death penalty cases.

"The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is not only afforded the rights guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States but is also treated fairly and humanly," he said.

