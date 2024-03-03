MANCHESTER

Authorities investigate suspicious death in Manchester, NH

Manchester Police say they responded to an apartment at 259 Chestnut Street at around 5 a.m.

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday morning.

When officers arrived they found a man with life threatening injuries, police say.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to authorities.

Authorities say there does not appear to be a threat to the public,

