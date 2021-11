Authorities are investigating a suspicious death on Friday morning in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The death investigation is centered on a building on Auburn Street, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a 4 a.m. press release. They said there does not appear to be any danger to the public.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, the attorney general's office said.