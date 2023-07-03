Authorities prepare as Sumner Tunnel closure is two days away

We can dread it or prepare for it.

Either way, it's coming and after tomorrow, drivers will be following detour signs so crews can repair Sumner Tunnel and there's a lot to keep track of, so here's what you need to know.

Most cars will be routed to the Ted Williams Tunnel and the Tobin Bridge, but even then, plan ahead for delays.

Roughly 39,000 cars travel through the tunnel with a lot of it being traffic from Logan International Airport.

If you're looking to get to Logan, Massport suggests having an extra two hours to get to the airport or taking public transportation.

MBTA CEO Phil Eng says the routes have been expanded to accommodate new riders.

“The entire blue line will be free in both directions. You wont need a Charliecard or Charlie ticket, it's completely open” said Eng.

Travelers can use the Silver Line or Blue Line for airport access along with the Commuter Rail, Hingham Hull Ferry and the Logan Water Taxi.

Massport is encouraging drivers and riders to download their app and access the Mass 511 website, which have information on real time delays and travel times depending on your routes.