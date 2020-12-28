Authorities Seek Man Who Allegedly Assaulted NH Hotel Worker Over Mask Dispute

Authorities in Manchester, New Hampshire are seeking a 23-year-old man accused of throwing a vase at a hotel employee after being asked to wear a face covering earlier this month.

Police are seeking to arrest Ayuen Leek, of Manchester, on a second-degree felony assault charge in connection to the incident at the Holiday Inn Express on Porter St. on Dec. 8.

Manchester police responded to the hotel at around 11 p.m. that night, at which time an employee said she had asked Leek to put a mask on. According to the staff member, Leek allegedly refused and began yelling and swearing.

When the employee asked him to leave, he allegedly picked up a glass vase and threw it at her, hitting her in the face before fleeing the scene, police said.

The employee told police Leek had come into the hotel several times that day without a mask.

NBC10 Boston has not independently confirmed the police account of the incident.

Anyone with information about Leek’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.