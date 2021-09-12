Hartford

Body Found in Pond at Bushnell Park in Hartford, Conn.

Police are investigating after a body was found at Bushnell Park in Hartford on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Bushnell Park around 7:30 a.m. after getting a report of a body found in the pond.

Emergency crews found and retrieved the man's body, police said.

At this point, investigators said there are no obvious signs of trauma.

The medical examiner's office responded to the scene and has taken custody of the body, authorities said. The man's identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

