Boston Business Journal

Boston-based Santander Bank Lays Off Hundreds

By Greg Ryan, Boston Business Journal Law and Money Reporter

Getty Images

Boston-based Santander Bank recently laid off approximately 200 employees in its consumer and business banking division, according to the unit’s new leader, who is shaking up how the bank works with small businesses.

The job cuts were split roughly evenly between consumer-banking and business-banking personnel, Pierre Habis, Santander’s head of consumer and business banking, said in an interview Tuesday.

In banker parlance, a business banking team services smaller businesses. A lender’s corporate banking team, part of a separate division, handles larger companies.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

In About-Face, Trump Seeks to Salvage Parts of Virus Aid

Mike Pence 6 hours ago

Everything You Need to Know About the Pence, Harris VP Debate

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.

This article tagged under:

Boston Business JournalcoronavirusBusinesslayoffs
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us