Attorneys for convicted Boston Marathon bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, appeared before a federal judge Thursday to plead for a new trial for their client and have his death sentence overturned.

Oral arguments were taking place at Moakley Federal Courthouse, where Tsarnaev’s lawyers argued that their client’s rights to a fair trial were violated.

Tsarnaev’s lawyers argued that it was impossible to get a fair jury in Boston because they say the region was traumatized by the attack and the jury was familiar with the broad details — though the judges, questioning the defense, asked about a pre-trial poll that showed a majority of Bostonians hadn't made up their mind about the death penalty.

The defense also claimed that two jurors lied under oath about social media posts and that none of the jurors heard evidence about his brother's alleged role in a triple murder in Waltham.

Prosecutors, however, believe an impartial jury was carefully selected for his trial. They will present their arguments in the afternoon, and the judges are expected to hand down a decision at a later date.

Tsarnaev, who was convicted of carrying out the deadly April 15, 2013, attack along with his brother, is currently on death row in Colorado. He was not expected to appear in court on Thursday.

More than 260 people were injured and three people died when Tsarnaev and his brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, planted the explosions at the marathon finish line. Dzhokhar was wounded and Tamerlan killed in a gun battle with police days later.

The trial was held in 2015 and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted of all 30 charges against him, including conspiracy and use of a weapon of mass destruction.

But Tsarnaev’s lawyers also point to two jurors who lied about what they knew about the attacks.

In one instance, a juror published two dozen Twitter posts in the aftermath of the bombings, including retweeting one after Tsarnaev’s arrest that read: “Congratulations to all of the law enforcement professionals who worked so hard and went through hell to bring in that piece of garbage.”

That juror, who would go one to become the foreperson, or chief spokesperson, had also tweeted about her family’s experience sheltering in place along with thousands of other greater Boston residents during the hunt for the bombers, Tsarnaev’s lawyers said.

Another juror posted on Facebook as he was going through the jury selection process. His friends encouraged him to “play the part” in order to get on the jury and make sure Tsarnaev was convicted.

Tsarnaev’s lawyers raised the social media comments as reasons to disqualify the two jurors before the trial started, but prosecutors downplayed them, saying they weren’t indicative of bias. Judge George O’Toole agreed and allowed them to remain on the case.

Tsarnaev’s lawyers also complain O’Toole wrongly excluded evidence suggesting Tamerlan Tsarnaev had committed the triple murder in 2011, less than two years prior to the bombing.

During the 2015 trial, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s lawyers didn’t dispute that their client took part in the bombing, but they hoped to argue for a life sentence rather than death by drawing on those still-unsolved murders and other evidence.

They wanted to demonstrate that Tamerlan Tsarnaev was radicalized, violent and the mastermind behind the marathon attack while his younger brother had merely followed along.

Prosecutors maintain that Tsarnaev’s convictions and sentences were lawful.

They have argued in their filings that despite the attack’s extensive publicity and widespread impact, it wasn't impossible to convene an impartial jury in Boston, as Tsarnaev’s lawyers contend. Prosecutors also say O’Toole properly excluded evidence of the Waltham murders.

“Tsarnaev received a fair trial in Boston, and the district court did not abuse its discretion by refusing to move the trial elsewhere,” they wrote. “The jurors who tried and sentenced Tsarnaev were unbiased.”

Robert Bloom, a Boston College law professor, says Tsarnaev’s lawyers have a compelling case to make.

The death penalty trial of 1995 Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh was moved to Denver over similar concerns about impartiality, he noted.

“The Boston Marathon is in the very DNA of the city. It's like Fenway Park and Paul Revere’s house,” Bloom said. “And the bombing affected everyone. Everyone had to shelter in place. Everyone had those Boston Strong shirts.”

If overturned, prosecutors can seek a new death penalty trial or allow Tsarnaev to accept the life sentence his lawyers originally sought.

If the sentence is upheld, his lawyers have other options for appeal, including to the U.S. Supreme Court.