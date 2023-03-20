‘Just Bring Her Back': Boston Police Investigating Reported Dognapping on Beacon Hill

Boston police say they are investigating a reported dognapping that occurred in the city's Beacon Hill neighborhood on Monday.

Police said they received a call around 11:57 a.m. for a dog that had been stolen in the area of Mount Vernon and Walnut streets.

According to the dog's owner, Maura Howley, the dog's name is Rose McNugget and she was taken by two men in a blue Honda. Police did not release a description of the suspects. Howley is offering an unspecified reward and said no questions will be asked if the dog is returned safely.

"Whoever has her please don't hurt her," an emotional Howley told reporters Monday. "I will give you whatever you want. Just bring her back. Please don't hurt her. She's my everything. She's my absolute best friend in the world."

Dom Mariano, the dog walker, said he had just picked Rose up and was walking a group of dogs as he usually does. He tied them to a fence so he could pick up another dog, and as he came out of the house with the other dog, a blue Honda Civic drove at a rapid speed down the street. As he got to the corner, a construction worker told him someone had jumped out of the car and stolen the dog, untying it from the other dogs.

"Then they jumped in their car and took off," Mariano said. "I called 911 and I called the mother."

He said police arrived within minutes, and were able to obtain a surveillance image of the car. But they don't have a clear license plate number. Mariano said they are looking for two young men between the ages of 18 and 20.

"We just need a license plate and we just want the dog back," Mariano said. "The mom is offering a no questions asked reward for the dog. This is her child. It's like taking someone's kid. It's kidnapping."

The dog is a terrier mix that was adopted from Puerto Rico about five years ago. She is 10 years old and weighs about 11 pounds.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. No further details were released.