Police say they are responding to a report of a suspicious person in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The police presence is focused on Edgar and Elm streets. Aerial videos showed multiple Boston police cruisers in the area.

Charlestown High School has been placed in "safe mode" due to the investigation, school officials confirmed.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further details were immediately available.