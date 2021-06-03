Boston Pride Announces Pride Night @ Fenway Park

Boston Pride announces that the Boston Red Sox will host Pride Night @ Fenway Park on Thursday, June 10 at 7:10 p.m. when they take on the Houston Astros. This year’s event is the eighth time Fenway Park has hosted Boston Pride since it began doing so in 2013.

“We are thrilled to be back at Fenway Park with the Red Sox hosting another Pride Night and we are appreciative of our longtime partnership,” said Linda J. DeMarco, president of Boston Pride. “The Red Sox support of the LGBTQIA+ community has been tremendous and it shows that it is inclusive and welcoming. We can’t wait to sit in the stands and cheer on the Sox to celebrate our community and have a great time.”

“We are proud to once again recognize and support the LGBTQIA+ community by hosting Pride Night at Fenway Park,” Red Sox Executive Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer Adam Grossman said. “This partnership highlights the inclusive environment we have worked hard to create and being part of this annual celebration for the past eight years has become a special tradition. We look forward to many more years of partnership and the full activation of Pride Week in the years ahead.”

There is a pre-game Pride Party on the Sam Deck for ticket holders. The first 500 fans who buy their tickets will receive a specially designed t-shirt reflecting the Progress Pride Flag colors.

Ticket proceeds will benefit Boston Pride and the organization’s transformation for a better pride. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.mlb.com/redsox/tickets/promotions/themes/pride.