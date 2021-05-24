Your Guide to Boston Pride 2021

Join Boston's NBC and Telemundo stations as we celebrate Boston Pride this June.

As the multi-media and community partner for Pride, NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NBC Sports Boston and NECN will showcase all of the virtual events and activities the organization has created to achieve inclusivity, equality, respect and awareness in Boston and beyond.

This year more than ever, Boston Pride hopes to strengthen community connections by fostering diversity, unity, equity and dignity through education and communication.

Our coverage begins with the flag raising ceremony on Friday, June 4, and organizers hope to have us all once again march in a live parade in the near future.

In the meantime, you are encouraged to "Express Your Pride" through home decor or personal fashion. All we ask is that you please share those photos with us on social media @nbc10boston @NECN @TelemundoNI and @NBCSBoston using the hashtag #expressyourpride.

Below is a list of some of the key events of Boston Pride 2021:

Flag Raising Ceremony: Saturday, June 4 at 12 p.m.

Mayoral Candidate Forum: Monday, June 7 at 7 p.m.

Pride Lights: Tuesday, June 8 at 6 p.m.

Pride Night at Fenway Park: Thursday, June 10 at 7:10 p.m.

Express Your Pride: Sunday, June 13 -- all day

Illuminate Pride: All month long

Parade and festival: TBD

For a full list of events, click here.