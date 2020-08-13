Boston Teachers Union to Rally for Remote Start to School Year

Members of the Boston Teachers Union will hold a rally at Thursday to call for a remote-only start to the upcoming school year, citing safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Teachers will hold the protest at City Hall at 2:30 p.m. after gathering in Roxbury for a car caravan and rally.

The union wants the school year to begin with remote learning, at least the start, giving the disctrict more time to implement safety measures.

The protest comes as the district deliberates over how to begin the school year ahead of a deadline to submit their plan to the state Friday.

The state has directed school districts to prepare plans for three different reopening models -- in-person, remote or a mix of the two -- with school committees voting to adopt one for the start of the year. Several districts have already opted for online-only or a hybrid version of in-person and remote learning.

The superintendent of Boston Public Schools and Mayor Marty Walsh have already ruled out a full-scale return for the fall. Boston Public School officials are still trying to decide between a hybrid or remote-only model as they consider limitations within their facilities and transportation capabilities.

With school reopening plans due by the end of the week, some are worried about a surge of last-minute teacher retirements.

Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell has echoed the union's push to start the school year remotely, stating that the district is “not ready to safely and effectively achieve a hybrid plan.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association -- the state's largest teachers union -- has issued is also pushing for students to start the school year learning from home, citing safety concerns particularly regarding communities of color amid the coronavirus pandemic.