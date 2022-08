Even on a good day, the MBTA and the Orange Line are likely to engender a fair amount of criticism -- and cynicism -- on Twitter.

But after news broke Tuesday night that the MBTA and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker are expected to announce a month-long shutdown of the busy line to allow for immediate repairs, people sharpened their knives and broke out their best T-related one-liners.

Here are some of our favorites:

We will be shutting the orange line down for thirty days to make repairs. Over the next fifty days we will work with all governmental partners to ensure alternative options. These ninety eight days will be crucial for the health of the T. — Mass.gov Fake Tweets (@MassGovt) August 3, 2022

Don't worry that the Orange Line might be down for a month. At least you can make bets on DraftKings while waiting forever for a shuttle bus. #Priorities — Jonathan 'Boo and Vote' Cohn (@JonathanCohn) August 3, 2022

i do appreciate the Orange Line being like, i'm sorry this is me, eat dirt, i won't change for you — Megan Johnson (@megansarahj) August 3, 2022

BRB. Gonna go ride the Orange Line while I still can. — Tim Logan (@bytimlogan) August 2, 2022

News outlets are saying 30 day shutdown for the Orange line, but email from my work is saying up to 6 weeks starting August 20. Also, I work at a college on the shut down Green/Orange lines. Semester starts Sept 6. This will be fun. https://t.co/21YEOqupLp — bikeyface (@bikeyface) August 3, 2022

To close the @MBTA Orange Line for 30 days…

You need a minimum of 100 buses and CDL drivers.

Traffic will be gridlock as adding that many buses and cars will be a nightmare.

Also…good luck finding those CDL drivers.

Decades in the making…embarrassing government performance. — All Politics is Local with Jon Fetherston (@LocalPoliticsis) August 3, 2022

I hope someone is trying to figure out how middle and high school students are supposed to get to school in September with the Orange line down. I hope somebody is trying to make sure that BPS students who are late because of transportation problems are not penalized. — Dr. Neenah Estrella-Luna (@nstarluna) August 3, 2022

People, they are shutting the ENTIRE Orange Line down. Vote everyone out. — Devin Cole (@devincole) August 3, 2022

Me: moves on the orange line.

The orange line 2 weeks later: 😭😭 https://t.co/SJfXDxHgoZ — Martha Rose Koenig (@marthakoenig_) August 2, 2022

Orange Line? More like the Lemon Line, ammrite? — thebostonlol (@thebostonlol) August 3, 2022