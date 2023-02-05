Boston

Boston's Most Popular Dog Name Is…

The city also released its list of most popular dog breeds in 2022

By Irvin Rodriguez

Dog Collar Generic Stock
Getty Images/File

Fido? Who's that?

Names traditionally used for humans continue to top the list of most popular dog names in Boston, which the city's Animal Care and Control Division released this week.

The top name is a bit of an exception, however. There were more Lunas registered in the city in 2022 — 114 of them, to be exact — than any other name. The most popular male dog name in Boston was Charlie, once again, with 81 of them were registered in Boston last year.

The city breaks down its top dog name lists by gender. These were the top 25 female dog names:

  1. LUNA
  2. BELLA
  3. DAISY
  4. LUCY
  5. LOLA
  6. PENNY
  7. ROSIE
  8. STELLA
  9. BAILEY
  10. SADIE
  11. MOLLY
  12. RUBY
  13. CHLOE
  14. COCO
  15. MAGGIE
  16. LILY
  17. MILLIE
  18. SOPHIE
  19. OLIVE
  20. WINNIE
  21. PEPPER
  22. LULU
  23. WILLOW
  24. ELLIE
  25. PIPER

And the top male dog names:

  1. CHARLIE
  2. COOPER
  3. TEDDY
  4. MAX
  5. FINN
  6. OLIVER
  7. MILO
  8. WINSTON
  9. ROCKY
  10. OLLIE
  11. LOUIE
  12. TOBY
  13. GUS
  14. HENRY
  15. BUDDY
  16. TUCKER
  17. ARCHIE
  18. LEO
  19. JACK
  20. BEAR
  21. BRUNO
  22. ZIGGY
  23. JACKSON
  24. DUKE
  25. BENTLEY
Spencer, a dog who became famous for his presence at the Boston Marathon, has been diagnosed with an untreatable form of cancer.

The lists are based on licensing data from, and were published as a reminder that the annual deadline for licensing pets is March 31. All dogs in Boston are required to be licensed every year.

Dogs must be registered in Boston if they are older than 6 months old and owners must provide a copy of the rabies certificate.

The data also showed the top 10 breeds of dogs in Boston:

  1. Labrador retriever
  2. Golden retriever
  3. Chihuahua
  4. German shepherd
  5. Miniature poodle
  6. Pit bull
  7. Yorkshire terrier
  8. Shih tzu
  9. Beagle
  10. Australian shepherd

Boston's licensing fees are $15 for a neutered male or spayed female or $30 for an intact male or female. The fee is waived for service animals and residents age 70 and older. 

For more information, click here.

