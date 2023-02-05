Boston's Most Popular Dog Name Is…

Fido? Who's that?

Names traditionally used for humans continue to top the list of most popular dog names in Boston, which the city's Animal Care and Control Division released this week.

The top name is a bit of an exception, however. There were more Lunas registered in the city in 2022 — 114 of them, to be exact — than any other name. The most popular male dog name in Boston was Charlie, once again, with 81 of them were registered in Boston last year.

The city breaks down its top dog name lists by gender. These were the top 25 female dog names:

LUNA BELLA DAISY LUCY LOLA PENNY ROSIE STELLA BAILEY SADIE MOLLY RUBY CHLOE COCO MAGGIE LILY MILLIE SOPHIE OLIVE WINNIE PEPPER LULU WILLOW ELLIE PIPER

And the top male dog names:

CHARLIE COOPER TEDDY MAX FINN OLIVER MILO WINSTON ROCKY OLLIE LOUIE TOBY GUS HENRY BUDDY TUCKER ARCHIE LEO JACK BEAR BRUNO ZIGGY JACKSON DUKE BENTLEY

The lists are based on licensing data from, and were published as a reminder that the annual deadline for licensing pets is March 31. All dogs in Boston are required to be licensed every year.

Dogs must be registered in Boston if they are older than 6 months old and owners must provide a copy of the rabies certificate.

The data also showed the top 10 breeds of dogs in Boston:

Labrador retriever Golden retriever Chihuahua German shepherd Miniature poodle Pit bull Yorkshire terrier Shih tzu Beagle Australian shepherd

Boston's licensing fees are $15 for a neutered male or spayed female or $30 for an intact male or female. The fee is waived for service animals and residents age 70 and older.

For more information, click here.