mohegan sun

Bruce Springsteen Postpones Ohio Show Due to Illness Days Before Mohegan Sun Performance

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Perform At Climate Pledge Arena

Just days before making a stop in Connecticut, Bruce Springsteen postponed a show in Ohio due to illness.

The Boss was supposed to perform at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Thursday night.

The venue Tweeted the bad news to fans yesterday afternoon.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are scheduled to perform at Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

As of Friday morning, Mohegan Sun's website still has the show going on as scheduled.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Mohegan Sun to confirm the show is still planned. We have not yet heard back.

This article tagged under:

mohegan sunBruce Springsteen
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us