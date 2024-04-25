One more chilly night ahead — but New England's weekend looks great

A cold front moved through Wednesday night and brought some wicked wind and really cold temperatures Thursday morning.

Lows bottomed out in the teens and 20s across northern New England. Boston slipped down to 34 with patchy frost.

Thursday afternoon will only reach the 50s across the Northeast, with afternoon sea breeze temps at the coast barely making it to 50. At least it will be a fully sunny day!

NBC10 Boston A map of New England showing high temperatures across the region on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Thursday night’s lows again dip to the 20s north and low 30s south, so we have one more night with a hard freeze or frost. Then warmer days and nights are ahead.

NBC10 Boston A map of New England showing low temperatures across the region on the night of Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Friday afternoon will be nice and sunny again, thanks to high pressure settling in. Once the afternoon sun warms us up a bit more, temps reach the mid to upper 50s to near 60 inland. However, the classic sea breeze keeps our temps in the low 50s for Boston and the coast.

The center of high pressure slips offshore to our east-southeast and our wind direction changes to be more from the south.

Temps warm to the 60s for Saturday and to near 70 for Sunday. Sea breezes are still likely at the coast both days, so expect some cooler temps there.

More clouds will be around for Sunday as a system is nearby. The forecast models have actually decreased our rain chance for Sunday though, as the jet stream amplifies more north-south and we build in warmth under a ridge.

With that, temps reach the low to mid 70s for early next week.