Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Named to NHL All-Star Roster, Brad Marchand Snubbed

Bergeron named to All-Star roster, Marchand snubbed
Patrice Bergeron may be the lone Boston Bruins representative in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.
Bergeron was named to the Atlantic Division roster for his third career All-Star selection. Surprisingly, he wasn't selected alongside any of his B's teammates. Brad Marchand was left off the roster in an absolute head-scratcher, and Charlie McAvoy is the Bruins' candidate on the Last Men In ballot.
Bergeron has 11 goals and 17 assists through 32 games in his 18th NHL season. Marchand has tallied 19 goals and 20 assists in 28 games played. He notched a hat trick Wednesday night vs. the Montreal Canadiens and has racked up eight goals in his last 10 games.
NHL All-Star Weekend will begin Feb. 4 with players showcasing their talents in the skills competition. The All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET.