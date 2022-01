A building in Boston was evacuated on Saturday morning after a gas main was breached.

Fire officials said a gas main at a building under construction at 201 Brookline Avenue was breached around 10 a.m. The building has been evacuated, and firefighters are using gas meters to monitor the air quality in surrounding buildings.

National Grid is on scene working to shut down the leak.

No further information was immediately available.