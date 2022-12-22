The intersect of a major winter storm and a major holiday meet, and are making for messy travel across the Eastern U.S. Forecasters from the Buffalo, New York National Weather Service office call this a “once-in-a-generation storm…”

A once-in-a-generation storm will produce high winds east of Lake Ontario Thursday night into Friday morning, then over a larger coverage of our region Friday into Saturday. Winds could gust over 65 mph, leading to at LEAST scattered power outages, if not widespread outages. pic.twitter.com/g5EXx1TVNf — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 21, 2022

So far, it’s living up to that criteria.

Rare Blizzard Warnings have been issued for Buffalo, New York. Prior to today, the last time the area went under such a warning was nearly three years ago. The region is used to feet of snow, but with the combination of blowing winds and reduced visibility, it isn’t the snow alone that will cause issues.

Yes, it’s wild! 2-3 FEET of snow possible for Buffalo Area. But remember, blizzard conditions can happen in 2-3 inches of snow.



Blizzards are wind blown snow events.



It’s been nearly 3 years since NWS last issued Blizzard Warnings in that area…1,026 days to be exact! https://t.co/MMv2Ijm6gQ pic.twitter.com/XJfGgD9LUd — Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) December 22, 2022

Here's a breakdown of the numbers so far as we watch the storm's effects in other parts of the country.

Storm size

This winter storm has ushered in a polar plunge with wind chill alerts in 37 of the lower 48 states. Wind chill warnings stretch more than 200 miles from Washington state to Florida.

Wave heights

Significant wave heights beyond 20 feet will crank along all of the Great Lakes, turning them into oceans.

Temperature records

All Time Low-Temperature Record: -42°F (Casper, Wyoming). The wind chill was -76°F…the air is extremely dry. It won’t get *that* cold in New England, but we are forecasting wind chill temperatures below zero on Saturday morning.

Wind speeds

Maximum Wind Speed: Along the Red River in Oklahoma (near the Texas-Oklahoma state line) a 69MPH wind gust was recorded. This will be in line with what we’re anticipating in New England as the storm barrels in Friday. Gusts along the Cape and Islands will reach 60mph Friday. Boston is under a High Wind Warning for the first time in 244 days. The persistent winds throughout Friday coupled with two high tide cycles will lead to minor coastal flooding on the South Coast.

NBC10 Boston

Snowfall totals

24-Hour Snowfall: Tofte, Minnesota has recorded nearly a foot of snowfall from this storm, and it’s expected to dump between 2 and 3 feet of lake effect snow in the greater Buffalo, New York area.

Flight delays and cancellations

Flight Delays & Cancellations: According to FlightAware, 3,716 flights have been delayed so far today, and just under 2,000 flights have been canceled.

Snow removal equipment at the ready

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport has more than 400,000 gallons of liquid de-icer for runways and taxiways.

These hard-working men and women will have at their disposal:

￼ 🛻 More than 350 pieces of snow removal equipment

￼❄️ than 400,000 gallons of liquid de-icer for runways and taxiways

🧂 And more than 5,000 tons of road salt for airport roadways pic.twitter.com/QsCDwoy17H — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) December 21, 2022

For perspective, that’s 20 average swimming pools worth of de-icer. The average swimming pool takes 18,000-20,000 gallons of water to fill.