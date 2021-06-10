Cam Newton Injury: Bill Belichick Addresses Patriots QB's Status

Cam Newton injury: Belichick sounds optimistic about Pats QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We may not see Cam Newton the practice field in the near future, but his head coach doesn't seem too concerned.

The New England Patriots quarterback won't participate in Thursday's organized team activities at Gillette Stadium after suffering a right hand injury last week, Bill Belichick confirmed.

Belichick didn't seem to think Newton's injury was serious, however.

"He's doing all right," Belichick told reporters Thursday morning in a video conference. "He won't participate today, but ... he's getting better. I think he'll be all right."

Newton suffered a bone bruise in his hand during the Patriots' June 4 OTA session, and recent reports suggested he could miss the remainder of OTAs and minicamp before returning to the field for training camp in late July.

Belichick seemed to indicate Newton was heading in the right direction, but it's possible the Patriots stick with that timeline and not risk the 32-year-old QB exacerbating the injury this early in the offseason.

If Newton does sit out until training camp, that could present an opportunity for rookie quarterback Mac Jones. The No. 15 overall pick still will compete with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer in New England's crowded QB group, but as long as Newton is sidelined, there will be more reps to go around.

The Patriots have one more OTA session Friday before three days of minicamp next week from June 15 to 17.