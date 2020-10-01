Cam Newton Raves About Patrick Mahomes: ‘He's Changing the Game'

Newton raves about Mahomes: 'He's changing the game' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's no shortage of respect between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks entering Sunday's Week 4 matchup.

After Patrick Mahomes spoke highly of Cam Newton, calling the Patriots QB a "great football player," Newton returned the favor during his Thursday press conference.

“Man, he’s changing the game,” he said of Mahomes.

“I think he’s shined light on the new wave of quarterbacks, and it’s just fun to watch. And not only that, but he has a lot of merit to what he does. It’s not like he’s just back there and it’s just an arcade game. Sometimes it looks like it, but he knows exactly what he’s doing and how he’s manipulating the defense."

Newton even compared Mahomes to a few legendary signal-callers, including a familiar name for Pats fans.

“That’s the same thing that the Dan Marinos used to do, obviously the Tom Bradys, the Aaron Rodgers. Those guys really have so much command of the offense that you dictate to the defense, and that’s what he’s doing. He’s playing the game at a high level," Newton said.

A "high level" is an understatement. At 25 years old, Mahomes already has an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl title under his belt and it doesn't look like he's slowing down any time soon.

Mahomes has the Chiefs at 3-0 heading into this week's game vs. New England. Through those three games, he's completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 898 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Sunday will mark Newton and Mahomes' first time facing off against one another, and all signs point toward it being a fun one. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.